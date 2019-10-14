Loading articles...

Hawaii councillor wants environmental pledge from visitors

HONOLULU — A Honolulu city councillor says she wants visitors to take a pledge to respect and help protect the island’s natural resources.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Councilwoman Kymberly Pine wants tourists to Oahu to sign a form with a pledge to be environmentally responsible and culturally sensitive during visits.

Pine has proposed a bill to enlist the Office of Economic Development or another city agency to help establish the Keep Hawaii Hawaii program.

A city council committee is expected to discuss the proposal at an Oct. 22 meeting.

Pine says the program could work with the visitor industry to promote its environmental goals.

Similar pledge programs have been established in Hawaii and Kauai counties, but Pine’s program would be the first in Hawaii to co-ordinate with a local government agency.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

The Associated Press

