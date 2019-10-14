Loading articles...

Harold Bloom, author of 'Anxiety of Influence,' dies at 89

NEW YORK — Literary critic and longtime Yale professor Harold Bloom has died.

His wife, Jeanne, tells The Associated Press that he had been in failing health, although he was still teaching as of last week. Bloom died Monday at age 89.

Bloom was the author of “The Anxiety of Influence,” ”The Western Canon” and other works. Bloom was known for his studies of how artists were influenced and for his criticism of modern culture and literary theory. He was a proud elitist and contrarian who regarded himself as a Marxist critic — Groucho, not Karl.

He appeared on bestseller lists with such works as “The Western Canon” and “The Book of J,” and was a National Book Award finalist and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

