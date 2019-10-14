Loading articles...

Grains higher livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 5.60 cents at $5.10 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 5.20 cents at $3.9720 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 4 cents at $2.95 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 5.20 cents at 9.3860 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose 1.20 cents at $1.1012 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up 1.02 cents at $1.4482 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was unchanhed at .6292 a pound.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Update: EB QEW / Erin Mills Pkwy - tire debris cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:47 AM
Happy #Thanksgiving! It’s a cool start but we’re headed to a Guaranteed High of 12° with a mix of sun and clouds ex…
Latest Weather
Read more