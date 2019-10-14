Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
French court refuses to surrender US art dealer to Poland
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 3:06 pm EDT
PARIS — A lawyer for a New York art dealer says his client is back in the United States after a French court ruled against surrendering him to Poland.
Jean-Jacques Neuer said Monday that the Court of Appeals in Paris ruled against Poland’s request for the return of Alexander Khochinskiy.
Khochinskiy was arrested in February at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport based on a European Union-wide warrant from Poland.
Neur called the appeals court’s decision “extremely rare” within the EU.
Poland accuses Khochinskiy of holding an 18th-century painting by French artist Antoine Pense that the Nazis stole from a Polish museum during World War II.
The Russian-born American citizen says he inherited “Girl With a Dove” in 1991 and only learned Poland wanted it in 2010.
The United States refused to extradite him in 2015.
The Associated Press
