Loading articles...

Ex-Texas sergeant acquitted of assault in 2017 inmate death

ANGLETON, Texas — A former Texas prison sergeant accused of throwing a handcuffed inmate onto a floor so hard that the convicted robber later died has been acquitted.

Lou Joffrion was acquitted last month of aggravated assault in the 2017 death of David Witt. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel declined comment Monday.

Prison officials in May condemned Joffrion’s conduct but said a painkiller in Witt’s blood possibly caused the altercation. The Houston Chronicle reports evidence later showed Witt received the drug during treatment after the incident.

Investigators say Witt, who was diagnosed with mental health issues and often refused orders, balked at returning to his cell from a day room. An attorney for Joffrion defended his use of force.

The sergeant resigned while facing termination.

Inmate advocate Jennifer Erschabek called it “legalized brutality.”

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
EB 401 is jammed from Holt to Liberty St in #Bowmanville, due to a collision in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
BRRRRRR... Bndle those kiddos up tomorrow morning ahead of school. 8am temp expected to be only plus 1 degree.…
Latest Weather
Read more