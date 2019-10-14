Loading articles...

EU moves closer to confirmation of first chief prosecutor

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s member states have agreed to appoint Romania’s Laura Codruta Kovesi as the first European chief prosecutor.

Kovesi, whose anti-corruption efforts in Romania won her plaudits from the EU but criticism from the Romanian government, will lead the EU Public Prosecutor’s Office, scheduled to begin operating in November 2020.

So far, 22 of 28 EU countries have joined the office, which will investigate matters like corruption and cross-border tax fraud above 10 million euros ($ 11 million).

Kovesi is slated to be confirmed by the European Parliament, her appointment’s final step.

Kovesi, who faced intimidation and pressures in Romania, where her anti-corruption office indicted 14 Cabinet member and 53 lawmakers, told The Associated Press last week that “no matter what the pressure, I will do my job.”

The Associated Press

