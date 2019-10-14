Loading articles...

Egypt: Prominent activist is arrested, jailed for 15 days

CAIRO — An Egyptian rights lawyer says prosecutors have ordered a prominent pro-democracy activist to remain in custody for 15 days.

Khaled Ali says Esraa Abdel-Fattah was brought before prosecutors late Sunday, after she was arrested by security forces in plain cloths a day earlier.

Abdel-Fattah was a co-founder of the April 6 movement which played a crucial role in the 2011 pro-democracy uprising.

Ali says Abdel-Fattah was questioned for allegedly disseminating false news and misuse of social media. He said the activist announced a hunger strike after alleged abuses by police.

Abdel-Fattah’s arrest is the latest in a sweeping crackdown in the past weeks, following small but rare anti-government protests. More than 2,600 people have been arrested, though Egyptian authorities have released hundreds after brief detentions.

The Associated Press

