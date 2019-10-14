Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Egypt: Prominent activist is arrested, jailed for 15 days
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 6:57 am EDT
CAIRO — An Egyptian rights lawyer says prosecutors have ordered a prominent pro-democracy activist to remain in custody for 15 days.
Khaled Ali says Esraa Abdel-Fattah was brought before prosecutors late Sunday, after she was arrested by security forces in plain cloths a day earlier.
Abdel-Fattah was a co-founder of the April 6 movement which played a crucial role in the 2011 pro-democracy uprising.
Ali says Abdel-Fattah was questioned for allegedly disseminating false news and misuse of social media. He said the activist announced a hunger strike after alleged abuses by police.
Abdel-Fattah’s arrest is the latest in a sweeping crackdown in the past weeks, following small but rare anti-government protests. More than 2,600 people have been arrested, though Egyptian authorities have released hundreds after brief detentions.