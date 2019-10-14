Loading articles...

Despite defections, Facebook officially launches Libra

NEW YORK — Facebook is officially moving forward with its digital currency project Libra, despite several high-profile defections from the project and intense criticism from U.S. regulators and politicians.

The Libra Association, the non-profit that will govern the currency, officially signed on 21 charter members on Monday at the organization’s inaugural meeting in Geneva. Originally the Libra Association had 27 potential members, but several companies dropped out in recent days, including Visa, Mastercard and PayPal.

Facebook has faced criticism since the summer when it unveiled plans to create a separate, private currency system to allow users to make cross-border payments more easily. Politicians have said they believe Facebook’s struggles with protecting users’ privacy would spill over into Libra, despite it being a separate organization.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
UPDATE: Just the right lane now blocked SB 404 approaching the 401 express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
BRRRRRR... Bndle those kiddos up tomorrow morning ahead of school. 8am temp expected to be only plus 1 degree.…
Latest Weather
Read more