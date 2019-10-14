1 dead after early morning shooting in north Etobicoke

The homicide unit is investigating after a male was shot to death early Monday morning in north Etobicoke.

Police say they received a number of calls for several gunshots in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find a male suffering life-threatening injuries.

He has since died. The victim’s age has not been revealed.

There’s no word yet on suspects.