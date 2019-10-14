Loading articles...

Dangerous search on for 1 missing after hotel collapse

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Rescue workers and search dogs are gingerly moving through a dangerously unstable building in New Orleans that partially collapsed over the weekend.

They were looking Monday for the only person still unaccounted for following Saturday’s disaster at a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter. Two people died in the collapse. More than 20 were hurt. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says one remains hospitalized.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell says engineers are in the structure to looking for ways to stabilize it. A huge crane at the site also must be stabilized.

Two major thoroughfares near the French Quarter and the main business district remain closed.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Officials said the last inspection of record at the site was Sept. 24.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch for a stalled vehicle on the EB Gardiner east of Islington, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
BRRRRRR... Bndle those kiddos up tomorrow morning ahead of school. 8am temp expected to be only plus 1 degree.…
Latest Weather
Read more