Loading articles...

China's auto sales sink 6.3% in September

BEIJING — China’s auto sales sank 6.3% from a year earlier in September, putting the market on track to shrink for a second straight year at a time when brands are spending heavily to meet government targets to develop electric cars.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, an industry group, reported Monday sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans in the global industry’s biggest market declined to 1.9 million.

Demand has been hurt by consumer jitters over a trade war with Washington and slowing economic growth.

Sales have been recording negative growth since June 2018.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Good morning! Happy Thanksgiving! A quiet drive so far this morning. Enjoy!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Happy #Thanksgiving! It’s a cool start but we’re headed to a Guaranteed High of 12° with a mix of sun and clouds ex…
Latest Weather
Read more