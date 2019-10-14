Loading articles...

Chief: Officer shot, killed woman who charged with knife

ATHENS, Ga. — The police chief of a Georgia city says an officer shot and killed a woman who charged at him with a raised knife.

News media report that Athens-Clarke County police Chief Cleveland Lee Spruill Sr. says the 54-year-old woman ignored repeated orders to put down the knife before running toward the officer Monday morning.

Spruill says other officers gave first aid but the woman died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.

Spruill says the officer was answering a report that a woman might be armed with both a knife and a gun.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
BRRRRRR... Bndle those kiddos up tomorrow morning ahead of school. 8am temp expected to be only plus 1 degree.…
Latest Weather
Read more