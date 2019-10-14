Loading articles...

Australia deports woman to Vietnam over smuggled pork

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia for the first time has cancelled a tourist’s visa over undeclared food as the country tries to keep itself free of African swine fever.

Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie said Tuesday a 45-year-old woman who arrived at Sydney International Airport on Saturday had undeclared food in her luggage including pork. She was sent home to Vietnam and banned from returning to Australia for three years.

Australia is free of the disease that has wiped out pig populations across Asia and Europe. But the disease was recently detected in East Timor, a near neighbour where Australian veterinarians are working with local authorities on an eradication plan.

McKenzie says the proportion of seized pork contaminated with African swine fever has increased from 15% in February to 48% in September.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:58 PM
Retweeted @OPP_GTATraffic: UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 EB remains CLOSED at Trafalgar due to collision. Reopening time unknown. ^lp
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:11 PM
BRRRRRR... Bndle those kiddos up tomorrow morning ahead of school. 8am temp expected to be only plus 1 degree.…
Latest Weather
Read more