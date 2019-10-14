Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Atwood, Ellmann favourites to win fiction's Booker Prize
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 2:28 am EDT
LONDON — Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood is the bookies’ favourite to win the coveted fiction trophy again for “The Testaments,” her follow-up to dystopian saga “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Atwood, who won in 2000 for “The Blind Assassin,” is one of six finalists for the 50,000-pound ($63,000) prize, whose winner will be announced Monday.
British bookmakers also give strong odds to British-Turkish author Elif Shafak for the Istanbul-set story “10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World” and U.S.-British writer Lucy Ellmann for her 1,000-page stream-of-consciousness novel “Ducks, Newburyport.”
The other contenders are Salman Rushdie for “Quichotte,” a modern-day retelling of “Don Quixote”; Britain’s Bernardine Evaristo for “Girl, Woman, Other”; and Nigeria’s Chigozie Obioma for “An Orchestra of Minorities.”
Founded in 1969, the prize is open to English-language authors from any country.