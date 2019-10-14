Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska's Denali National Park allows e-bikes on road, trails
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 10:01 pm EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A rule change will allow electronically assisted bikes anywhere that traditional bicycles are permitted in Denali National Park and Reserve.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that the National Park Service issued the e-bike directive at the end of August.
The park service says the policy aimed at expanding recreational opportunities and accessibility allows the motorized vehicles on the entire length of the Denali Park Road.
An official says that beyond the 92 miles (148 kilometres) of the road, e-bikes can travel on a single trail of Denali’s front country and into the backcountry via a limited number of access points.
The park service maintains a strict definition of an e-bike as a “a low-speed electric bicycle” with a motor under 750 watts, which is 1 horsepower.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}