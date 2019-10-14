Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alabama police question man in 3-year-old girl's kidnapping
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 14, 2019 7:30 am EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama have taken a person of interest into custody in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl , who remains missing.
An Amber Alert issued Saturday said Kamille McKinney, whose family calls her “Cupcake,” was in “extreme danger.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a stranger in a dark SUV grabbed her while she was outside at her birthday party.
Birmingham police took a man into custody about 24 hours later after residents at a condominium complex where a Toyota Sequoia was parked called police, saying the driver and car matched surveillance images released by police.
Kamille was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt when last seen. Deputy police Chief Scott Praytor said there’s no indication the kidnapping is related to child custody.
