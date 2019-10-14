Loading articles...

13 police killed by gunmen in Mexican state of Michoacan

MEXICO CITY — Authorities say at least 13 police officers have been killed and three others injured in an attack in the western state of Michoacan, where violence attributed to organized crime groups has increased in recent months.

The Michoacan security department said in a statement the state police officers were attacked by “several armed civilians” in El Aguaje in the municipality of Aguililla.

The department said the officers had gone to an address in the town to enforce a judicial order.

Michoacan, an important avocado growing state, is home to organized crime groups and has seen a rise in violence and vigilante groups.

The Associated Press

