Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
1 teen seriously injured in 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401
by News Staff
Posted Oct 14, 2019 8:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 14, 2019 at 9:23 pm EDT
Photo credit to @BobtheWarrior31
A 14-year-old girl has been rushed to a trauma centre after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga.
Provincial police say they were called to the scene at Winston Churchill Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Monday night.
The girl suffered serious injuries. Other people were injured in the crash, but their injuries are believed to be minor and non-life-threatening.
All the eastbound lanes are blocked and the highway is closed at Trafalgar Road. Heavy delays are expected as the clean-up continues.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
#Hwy401 EB closed at Trafalgar Rd due to a serious 5 vehicle collision approaching Winston Churchill Blvd. A 14 year old female has been taken to a trauma center, other injuries appear minor. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/QRkFapIc58