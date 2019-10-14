Loading articles...

1 teen seriously injured in 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401

Last Updated Oct 14, 2019 at 9:23 pm EDT

Photo credit to @BobtheWarrior31

A 14-year-old girl has been rushed to a trauma centre after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Provincial police say they were called to the scene at Winston Churchill Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Monday night.

The girl suffered serious injuries. Other people were injured in the crash, but their injuries are believed to be minor and non-life-threatening.

All the eastbound lanes are blocked and the highway is closed at Trafalgar Road. Heavy delays are expected as the clean-up continues.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

 

