Voters weary of more investigations as impeachment ramps up

Nicey Brown and Kevin Bryant discusses the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump walking in a park, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Fishers, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

FISHERS, Ind. — Polling finds that support for the House’s impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump has grown since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of the investigation last month following a whistleblower complaint.

But what those numbers don’t show is the sense of fatigue among some Americans. It’s a factor that could be significant as Democrats leading the inquiry debate how to proceed with an election year approaching.

It’s a feeling shared by people on both sides.

For some Trump supporters, the impeachment inquiry is more of the same from Democrats still bitter about the 2016 election.

Those who want Trump gone say it’s tough to feel hopeful after watching him flout the rules and use divisive rhetoric for almost a full term — and get away with it.

Sara Burnett, The Associated Press


