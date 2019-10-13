Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Voters weary of more investigations as impeachment ramps up
by Sara Burnett, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2019 12:16 pm EDT
Nicey Brown and Kevin Bryant discusses the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump walking in a park, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Fishers, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FISHERS, Ind. — Polling finds that support for the House’s impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump has grown since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of the investigation last month following a whistleblower complaint.
But what those numbers don’t show is the sense of fatigue among some Americans. It’s a factor that could be significant as Democrats leading the inquiry debate how to proceed with an election year approaching.
It’s a feeling shared by people on both sides.
For some Trump supporters, the impeachment inquiry is more of the same from Democrats still bitter about the 2016 election.
Those who want Trump gone say it’s tough to feel hopeful after watching him flout the rules and use divisive rhetoric for almost a full term — and get away with it.