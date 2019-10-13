Loading articles...

Utility: All power has been restored to Northern California

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says all power has been restored to the nearly 2 million Northern California residents who lost electricity when the state’s largest utility switched it off this week in an effort to prevent wildfires.

The company announced on Twitter Saturday night that all of the estimated 738,000 customers have their power back.

PG&E say about 6,300 personnel and 44 helicopters were used to inspect power lines and restore service.

PG&E cast the blackouts as a matter of public safety to prevent the kind of blazes that have killed scores of people over the past couple of years, destroyed thousands of homes, and ran up tens of billions of dollars in claims that drove the company into bankruptcy.

The Associated Press

