UK says fatal crash suspect doesn't have diplomatic immunity

LONDON — British media are reporting that the wife of an American official who left the U.K. after being involved in a fatal road accident no longer has diplomatic immunity.

BBC and Sky News said Sunday that U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had told the family of Harry Dunn that “immunity is no longer pertinent” because the suspect has left the U.K.

The Foreign Office declined to comment.

Dunn, 19, was killed in August when his motorcycle collided with a car outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military. The alleged car driver, Anne Sacoolas, who is married to a U.S. official, subsequently left Britain.

Sacoolas’ lawyer, Amy Jeffress of Arnold and Porter, said: “Anne is devastated by this tragic accident” and wants to meet Dunn’s parents.

The Associated Press

