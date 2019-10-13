Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Turkish media say forces capture town of Suluk in NE Syria
by Elena Becatoros, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2019 4:17 am EDT
Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters evacuate an injured fellow combatant as they return on a pickup truck from Tel Abyad, Syria over the border to the town of Akcakale in the Sanliurfa province of Turkey, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo)
AKCAKALE, Turkey — Turkey’s official news agency says allied Syrian forces have captured the town Suluk in the fifth day of the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria.
Anadolu news agency said Sunday the town’s centre — located at a strategic crossroads about 10 km south of the border — was cleared of Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG.
Turkey considers the group a threat for links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency at home.
A Kurdish official on condition of anonymity said the clashes in Suluk were ongoing.
Turkey’s Defence Ministry tweeted 480 YPG fighters were “neutralized” since Wednesday. The number couldn’t be independently verified.
Several shells fired from Syria hit the Turkish border towns Akcakale and Suruc in Sanliurfa province. Anadolu news agency said one person was wounded Sunday in Suruc.