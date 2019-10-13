Loading articles...

3 pedestrians, including a baby, struck in Scarborough hit-and-run

Last Updated Oct 13, 2019 at 12:01 pm EDT

A baby suffered life-threatening injuries after three pedestrians were struck near the intersection of Pharmacy and Ellesmere. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

A baby has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in Scarborough.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 11 a.m.

Police say three people, including a baby in a stroller, were struck by a car that fled the scene southbound on Pharmacy.

The vehicle is described as a grey coloured Dodge Journey being driven by a white male.

Paramedics say two female adults have been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the baby has been taken to a pediatric trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Retweeted @TTCnotices: 67 Pharmacy: Detour via Kellyvale, Marchington, Claudius, Ellesmere, Crosland and Joanna due to police activity at Pharmacy…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Helicopters, boats and 27,000 military troops have been deployed across Japan Sunday to rescue people stranded in flooded home…
Latest Weather
Read more