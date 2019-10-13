3 pedestrians, including a baby, struck in Scarborough hit-and-run

A baby has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in Scarborough.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 11 a.m.

Police say three people, including a baby in a stroller, were struck by a car that fled the scene southbound on Pharmacy.

The vehicle is described as a grey coloured Dodge Journey being driven by a white male.

Paramedics say two female adults have been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the baby has been taken to a pediatric trauma centre in life-threatening condition.