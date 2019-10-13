Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 pedestrians, including a baby, struck in Scarborough hit-and-run
by News Staff
Posted Oct 13, 2019 11:17 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 13, 2019 at 12:01 pm EDT
A baby suffered life-threatening injuries after three pedestrians were struck near the intersection of Pharmacy and Ellesmere. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick
A baby has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in Scarborough.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 11 a.m.
Police say three people, including a baby in a stroller, were struck by a car that fled the scene southbound on Pharmacy.
The vehicle is described as a grey coloured Dodge Journey being driven by a white male.
Paramedics say two female adults have been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the baby has been taken to a pediatric trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
