Loading articles...

Suspect sought after 2 women shot outside of Oakwood bar

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Two women were taken to a trauma centre following a shooting outside a midtown bar.

Police were called to the scene outside a bar on Oakwood Avenue near Vaughan Road just around 2:30 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing at least six shots fired.

When police arrived they found two women with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for a male suspect who was seen fleeing the area in a car

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Good morning! Smooth drive this morning, of course, still dealing with the full closure of the Gardiner in both directions for maintenance.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:03 AM
Gooood morning!!! It's a chilly start to the day BUT temps are on the rise. Sunny and a guaranteed high of 16 degr…
Latest Weather
Read more