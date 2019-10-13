Loading articles...

Services cancelled at New Hampshire church after shootings

PELHAM, N.H. — Sunday services are cancelled at the New Hampshire church where the clergyman and a bride were wounded in a shooting that occurred during a wedding.

Authorities say the presiding bishop of the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, 75-year-old Stanley Choate, was shot in the chest with a handgun Saturday.

The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm. The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, was injured when he was struck in the head by an object.

All are recovering from their injuries.

Authorities say parishioners tackled the suspected shooter and held him until police arrived.

The suspect, 37-year-old Dale Holloway, is facing counts of causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon. He’s due in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The Associated Press

