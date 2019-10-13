Loading articles...

Pope canonizes John Henry Newman, unifier in a divided world

Britain's Prince Charles attends a canonization Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Pope Francis canonizes Cardinal John Henry Newman, the 19th century Anglican convert who became an immensely influential thinker in both Anglican and Catholic churches, and four other women. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is canonizing Cardinal John Henry Newman, the 19th-century Anglican convert who became an immensely influential, unifying figure in both the Anglican and Catholic churches.

Francis presided over Mass on Sunday in a packed St. Peter’s Square to declare Newman and four women saints.

Among the luminaries on hand was Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, who penned a remarkable ode to Newman that was published in the Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano.

Newman is admired by Catholics and Anglicans alike because he followed his conscience at great personal cost. When he defected from the Church of England to the Catholic Church in 1845, he lost friends, work and even family ties, believing the truth he was searching for could only be found in the Catholic faith.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
COLLISION: WB Lakeshore Blvd at Lower Jarvis. Emergency crews on scene. 2 left lanes blocked on WB Lakeshore. 1 lef…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:29 PM
#Thanksgiving Sunday looking great! Sunshine and highs in the mid teens. A great day to get outside with the family…
Latest Weather
Read more