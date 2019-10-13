Police identify 4 killed in gunfire at illegal gambling spot

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department has identified the four people killed when gunfire erupted at an illegal gambling club in Brooklyn.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the shootings early Saturday morning that left 36-year-old Terence Bishop; 47-year-old Dominick Wimbush; 37-year-old Chester Goode, and 32-year-old John Thomas dead. They were all residents of Brooklyn.

Three other people were wounded but expected to survive. Police say just over a dozen people had been gambling with dice and cards at the small club when the violence erupted.

The unlicensed club had a sign identifying it as the “Triple A Aces Private & Social Event Space.” It was on the first floor of an older wood-frame townhouse on a block with some empty storefronts and boarded-up buildings.

The Associated Press