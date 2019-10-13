Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Poles vote with ruling conservatives tipped for reelection
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2019 1:19 am EDT
In this photo taken Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 Poland's ruling right-wing party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks at a convention in Warsaw, Poland. ahead of Sunday parliamentary election in which his Law and Justice party is hoping to win a second term in power. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
WARSAW, Poland — Poles have begun voting in a parliamentary election that the ruling party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski is favoured to win easily, buoyed by the popularity of its social conservatism and generous social spending that have reduced poverty.
Law and Justice is the first party since the fall of communism to break with the austerity of previous governments. Those free-market policies took a moribund communist economy and transformed it into one of Europe’s fastest growing.
However, many Poles were left out in that transformation and inequalities grew, creating grievances that Law and Justice has addressed skillfully.
The party’s liberal critics fear that another four-year term will reverse the historic democratic gains made three decades ago. They cite the party’s erosion of judicial independence, pluralism and minority rights.