Loading articles...

Pakistan's PM leaves for Iran, Saudi Arabia to ease tensions

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister is headed to the Iranian capital as part of his country’s ongoing efforts to ease tensions between archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

A foreign ministry statement says Imran Khan’s trip Sunday to Tehran will focus on “peace and security in the region.”

Khan will meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani. This is Khan’s second visit to Tehran this year. He also had a bilateral meeting with Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. summit in New York last month.

Khan will later travel to Riyadh after his talks with Iranian leaders.

Pakistan is closely allied with Saudi Arabia but has tried to maintain a diplomatic balancing act between Riyadh and Tehran.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
Issue on NB 400 at Major Mackenzie has cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:29 PM
#Thanksgiving Sunday looking great! Sunshine and highs in the mid teens. A great day to get outside with the family…
Latest Weather
Read more