Orville Wright bust stolen from North Carolina monument
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2019 12:24 pm EDT
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The National Park Service says a copper bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
The Park Service and local law enforcement officials are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information.
The agency in a statement says the monument was damaged either Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities in Dare County or the Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.
The Park Service says a portion of the park may be temporarily closed to visitors Sunday while the investigation continues.
The memorial honours Wilbur and Orville Wright.
The Associated Press
