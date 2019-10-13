Loading articles...

Orlando-bound JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at JFK

NEW YORK — Officials say a JetBlue Airways flight bound for Orlando has safely landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration says JetBlue flight 227, an Airbus A320, had departed Newark Liberty International Airport en route to Orlando International Airport when it was diverted. It landed at JFK shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A JetBlue spokesman says the crew had noticed an “electrical smell” in the cockpit. He said the passengers continued on to Orlando in a new aircraft.

The FAA said it will investigate.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:47 PM
Update: Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:30 PM
Frost advisories have now been issued for tonight from Caledon, Orangeville, Shelburne through to Goderich @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more