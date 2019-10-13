Loading articles...

North Macedonia police find 45 migrants packed in van

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say a patrol has found 45 migrants on a main highway near the central town of Veles and arrested a van driver.

The 45 Pakistani migrants were discovered packed in the van early Sunday. Police say the 28-year-old driver, a Macedonian national, was arrested.

The migrants are believed to have entered North Macedonia illegally from Greece and are expected to be deported back.

Although officially closed since 2016, the so-called Balkan route remains active for the illegal transfer of migrants to wealthier European countries.

The number of migrants caught entering North Macedonia illegally has increased 20% this year.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Retweeted @TTCnotices: 67 Pharmacy: Detour via Kellyvale, Marchington, Claudius, Ellesmere, Crosland and Joanna due to police activity at Pharmacy…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Helicopters, boats and 27,000 military troops have been deployed across Japan Sunday to rescue people stranded in flooded home…
Latest Weather
Read more