National World War II Museum opening academic building
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2019 1:21 pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS — The National World War II Museum’s $33 million education and outreach building will open Thursday.
After an opening ceremony, it will break ground for its final exhibit hall and hold an open house at the new building, called the Hall of Democracy.
It features a research library, classrooms, an auditorium, the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy, and the WWII Media and Education Center.
There’s also a special exhibit gallery. The opening exhibition is about the capture, extradition and trial of Adolf Eichmann, who played a major part in the Nazi mass executions of Jews.
The new building is the museum’s sixth, including three exhibit pavilions, a theatre and a restoration building. Its 239-room hotel and conference centre is expected to open in late fall.
