Loading articles...

Mozambique elections key to country's peace and stability

MAPUTO, Mozambique — Mozambique’s elections on Tuesday are almost certain to be won by the ruling Frelimo party and President Filipe Nyusi — but it is unclear if the results will establish badly-needed stability and economic growth.

Mozambique, with nearly 30 million people, has a strategic place in southern Africa with a 1,500-mile Indian Ocean coastline and substantial deposits of natural gas. Pummeled by twin hurricanes earlier this year, it has also been troubled by sporadic violence from opposition rebels and a new spate of attacks by suspected Islamic extremists.

Frelimo has never lost a national election since 1975 when it overthrew Portuguese colonial rule, though its leaders have never clung to power beyond the maximum two terms.

Ossufo Momade, new leader of the main opposition party, Renamo, has been unexpectedly effective.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
COLLISION: WB Lakeshore Blvd at Lower Jarvis. Emergency crews on scene. 2 left lanes blocked on WB Lakeshore. 1 lef…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:29 PM
#Thanksgiving Sunday looking great! Sunshine and highs in the mid teens. A great day to get outside with the family…
Latest Weather
Read more