Motorcyclist in his 20s dead after crash in Oshawa

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a van in Oshawa on Saturday afternoon.

Durham police responded to a collision between a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Dodge Caravan on Simcoe Street near Beatrice Street around 12:40 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling southbound on Simcoe Street North and the Caravan was exiting a plaza, heading north on Simcoe from the west side when the motorcycle struck the van on the driver’s side.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the van was not hurt and police say he is cooperating with investigators.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Justine Jones of Oshawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.