Japan looks for missing after typhoon, warned of mudslides
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2019 10:03 pm EDT
A vehicle falls off collapsed road in the typhoon-hit Kakuda city, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Rescue efforts for people stranded in flooded areas are in full force after a powerful typhoon dashed heavy rainfall and winds through a widespread area of Japan, including Tokyo.(Kyodo News via AP)
TOKYO — Rescue crew are digging through mudslides and searching near flooded rivers for missing people after a typhoon caused serious damage in central and northern Japan, leaving as many as 35 people dead.
Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan’s main island on Saturday, unleashed torrents of rain and strong winds that left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power. Kyodo News service reported Monday the typhoon killed 35 people, and 17 people were missing.
Authorities warned of more mudslides with rain forecast for the area.
Some muddy waters in streets, fields and residential areas had subsided. But many places remained flooded.
People who lined up for morning soup at evacuation shelters expressed worries about the homes they had left behind.