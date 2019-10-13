Loading articles...

German police free Polish woman kidnapped in Netherlands

BERLIN — German police say they have liberated a 22-year-old Polish woman who was kidnapped by three Polish men in the Netherlands.

Cologne police said in a statement Sunday they freed the woman from a car in the western German county of Viersen late Saturday.

They said at least one man was armed when the woman was pulled into a car by the men in the Netherlands earlier Saturday.

In co-operation with Dutch authorities, the Germans were able to stop their car. The two men inside the car were slightly injured during the operation, but the woman was unharmed. The third suspect was later arrested in nearby Bergheim.

The woman and the men, aged 26, 27 and 32, were not identified.

Police are investigating the motive for the kidnapping.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
Good morning! Smooth drive this morning, of course, still dealing with the full closure of the Gardiner in both directions for maintenance.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:03 AM
Gooood morning!!! It's a chilly start to the day BUT temps are on the rise. Sunny and a guaranteed high of 16 degr…
Latest Weather
Read more