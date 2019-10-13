Loading articles...

Gas explosion kills 9, injures 10 in east China

BEIJING — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV says nine people have been killed in a restaurant gas explosion in eastern China.

The explosion Sunday morning gutted the restaurant and damaged neighbouring shops in coastal Jiangsu province’s Wuxi city.

CCTV reported that 10 others who were injured are in stable condition. Over 200 rescue workers have been dispatched to the scene.

An overpass collapsed last week in the same city, killing three people inside a car.

The Associated Press

