Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2019 11:13 am EDT
FOR WORTH, Texas — An attorney for the family of a 28-year-old black woman who was killed by police inside her Texas home says the white officer who shot her didn’t have time to perceive a threat.
Lee Merritt made the comments after police released a statement saying officers responding to a request for a welfare check saw someone near a window inside the home and fired a single shot after “perceiving a threat.” Atatiana Jefferson was killed.
Body camera video showing two officers searching the home from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One shot is then fired through a window. Atatiana Jefferson was killed.
Jefferson’s family says Jefferson was watching her nephew at the time and they don’t understand why police would have shot her.
