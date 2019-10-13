Loading articles...

Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home

FOR WORTH, Texas — An attorney for the family of a 28-year-old black woman who was killed by police inside her Texas home says the white officer who shot her didn’t have time to perceive a threat.

Lee Merritt made the comments after police released a statement saying officers responding to a request for a welfare check saw someone near a window inside the home and fired a single shot after “perceiving a threat.” Atatiana Jefferson was killed.

Body camera video showing two officers searching the home from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One shot is then fired through a window. Atatiana Jefferson was killed.

Jefferson’s family says Jefferson was watching her nephew at the time and they don’t understand why police would have shot her.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Retweeted @TTCnotices: 67 Pharmacy: Detour via Kellyvale, Marchington, Claudius, Ellesmere, Crosland and Joanna due to police activity at Pharmacy…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Helicopters, boats and 27,000 military troops have been deployed across Japan Sunday to rescue people stranded in flooded home…
Latest Weather
Read more