Family ends search for missing CEO after a body is found

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The family of a missing Utah tech executive has called off a search for her after police reported that a body was found inside a parked car in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Police in San Jose said the body was discovered Saturday in an area where Erin Valenti’s family had been searching.

Authorities said they were working to confirm the identity of the person and the cause of death.

Valenti heads Tinker Ventures, an app development company based in Salt Lake City. Her family grew worried after she missed her flight home on Monday following a business trip.

Her parents told the San Jose Mercury News they feared she may have suffered a manic episode. However, her husband said she had no history of mental illness.

The Associated Press

