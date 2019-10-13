Loading articles...

Egypt's president to meet with Ethiopia PM over Nile dispute

CAIRO — Egypt’s president says he will meet with the Ethiopian prime minister in efforts to restart critical talks over Ethiopia’s soon-to-be-finished Blue Nile dam, which Cairo claims threatens its water supply.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in televised remarks Sunday the meeting with Abiy Ahmed will take place in Russia.

El-Sissi didn’t disclose the time of the meeting, but he will co-chair a two-day Russia-Africa summit on Oct. 23 in the coastal city of Sochi.

The development comes a week after Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan failed to resolve their differences in yet another round of meetings.

Egypt says filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam’s giant reservoir will severely diminish its portion of waters downstream, and has called for international mediation to help reach a “fair and balanced” agreement.

The Associated Press

