China, Nepal sign deals for connectivity, security and trade

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal and China have signed 20 agreements, including one on a trans-Himalayan railway, as Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up a two-day visit to the Himalayan nation.

After talks in Kathmandu on Sunday, Xi and Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli witnessed the signing of 18 agreements and two letters of exchange in areas of connectivity, security, border management, trade, tourism and education.

Xi, who arrived Saturday from India after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, became the first Chinese president in more than two decades to visit Nepal.

India has extensive influence on Nepal’s economy and politics, while China and Nepal share a border covered with high mountain peaks. Nepal is traditionally cautious in building relations with its bigger neighbours India and China.

