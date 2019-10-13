Canadian Forces pilot safe after plane crashes in Atlanta

A Canadian Forces pilot escaped serious injury after his plane crashed at the Atlanta Air Show on Sunday.

A statement from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds says Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier was forced to eject his CT-114 Tutor shortly before their performance this afternoon above the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Airplane crash. A Canadian Snowbird from Atlanta airshow. Pilot ejected safely, but the plane not so much. #atlantaairshow#planecrash #atlanta pic.twitter.com/JsUIv6Nk16 — Charlotte Cliche (@CharlotteCliche) October 13, 2019

“Capt Domon-Grenier made it safely to the ground and is okay. The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area and no one was injured,” read the statement.

The Canadian forces adds its too early to speculate on the cause of the incident.

The team is deeply relieved to learn that Snowbird 5, Capt Kevin Domon-Grenier, is safe and that no one was injured following today’s incident at the Atlanta Air Show. Our thoughts are with the Snowbird team as they expertly handle this mishap. Today’s performance is cancelled. — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) October 13, 2019

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to show the type of aircraft involved in the crash.