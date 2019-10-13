Loading articles...

Canadian Forces pilot safe after plane crashes in Atlanta

Last Updated Oct 13, 2019 at 2:49 pm EDT

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over the stadium at the start of the 106th Grey Cup Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A Canadian Forces pilot escaped serious injury after his plane crashed at the Atlanta Air Show on Sunday.

A statement from the Canadian Forces Snowbirds says Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier was forced to eject his CT-114 Tutor shortly before their performance this afternoon above the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Capt Domon-Grenier made it safely to the ground and is okay. The aircraft fell in an unpopulated area and no one was injured,” read the statement.

The Canadian forces adds its too early to speculate on the cause of the incident.

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to show the type of aircraft involved in the crash.

