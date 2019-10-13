Loading articles...

Bicyclist completes solo ride of entire Pony Express Trail

RENO, Nev. — Jan Bennett learned a lot of lessons on her solo bicycle ride across the entire 2,220-mile (3,572-kilometre) Pony Express Trail from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California.

She already had endured food poisoning, hail and near misses with tornado weather by the time she made it to a remote stretch of northern Nevada as part of her effort to map out a bike-packing route the historic trail.

But she told the Reno Gazette Journal recently it was a “little bit of a gut check” when she had to walk her bike up a canyon road where the water was scarce.

She remembered a piece of advice she had received about endurance riding: “If you have to cry, cry while you are moving.”

Eleven days later, she pedaled into Sacramento.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Retweeted @TTCnotices: 67 Pharmacy: Detour via Kellyvale, Marchington, Claudius, Ellesmere, Crosland and Joanna due to police activity at Pharmacy…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Helicopters, boats and 27,000 military troops have been deployed across Japan Sunday to rescue people stranded in flooded home…
Latest Weather
Read more