Average US price of gas unchanged over past 2 weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained at $2.73 a gallon over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that within the average, prices in more than half of the cities surveyed fell by several cents while prices mostly rose in cities on the West Coast.

She says the attack on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility last month had no effect on gas prices.

The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.20 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is down a penny, to $3.06 per gallon.

The Associated Press

