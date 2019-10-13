Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Armed men attack Burkina Faso mosque, kill at least 16
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 13, 2019 1:30 pm EDT
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — A local official says armed men stormed the grand mosque in Burkina Faso’s northern village of Salmossi on Friday, killing at least 16 people and wounding two others.
Ernest Bouma Nebie, a regional official in Oudalan province near the border with Mali, said Sunday that armed men entered the mosque during evening prayers.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but jihadist groups with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are active in the region.
The U.N. refugee agency says more than a quarter-million people have fled their homes in the West African nation in the past few months because of a marked increase in attacks.
Once-peaceful Burkina Faso experienced its first major extremist attack in 2015 and now contributes to a regional counterterrorism force.
The Associated Press
