Loading articles...

Ambassador to testify no quid pro quo assurance was Trump's

Graphic illustration highlights a text quote between U.S. ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and charge d'affaires Bill Taylor in September with a more than four-hour gap in the exchange.;

WASHINGTON — A U.S. ambassador is expected to tell Congress that his text message reassuring another envoy there was no quid pro quo in their interactions with Ukraine was based solely on what he was told by President Donald Trump.

That’s according to a person familiar with the upcoming House impeachment testimony by Trump’s European Union ambassador.

Gordon Sondland is set to tell House committees on Thursday that he did understand the Trump administration was offering Ukraine’s president a White House visit in exchange for a public statement by Ukraine committing to investigations Trump wanted. That word comes from a person who wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the testimony and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But Sondland will say his text wasn’t based on any direct knowledge and he didn’t know the company being discussed for an investigation was tied to Joe Biden’s son.

Eric Tucker And Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Retweeted @TTCnotices: 67 Pharmacy: Detour via Kellyvale, Marchington, Claudius, Ellesmere, Crosland and Joanna due to police activity at Pharmacy…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:32 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Helicopters, boats and 27,000 military troops have been deployed across Japan Sunday to rescue people stranded in flooded home…
Latest Weather
Read more