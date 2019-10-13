Loading articles...

Algerians protest bill to boost foreign money in oil sector

ALGIERS, Algeria — Thousands of Algerians are protesting in front of their parliament against a bill aimed at attracting foreign investment to the oil and gas sector, which underpins the national economy.

Surrounded by police, protesters raised their fists and accused the government of selling out Algeria’s resources and threatening their children’s futures.

The bill has further angered anti-democracy protesters who have been demonstrating since February.

The government is discussing the bill Sunday. It argues that Algeria needs foreign investment to modernize the sector and make it more globally competitive. State-run gas and oil giant Sonatrach says the bill is needed to simplify Algeria’s tax system.

Protest organizers include professor Noureddine Bouderba, who accuses Algeria’s provisional government of offering favours to foreign companies in exchange for political support ahead of December’s presidential election.

The Associated Press

