2 dead, 1 injured in Vaughan crash

York police say two people have died and a third is injured after a serious two-vehicle crash in Vaughan.

Emergency crews were called to King-Vaughan Road near Weston Road around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The condition of the person is injured is unknown at this time and the ages and genders of the victims have yet to be released

King-Vaughan is closed between Pine Valley Drive and Weston Road for police investigation. It’s expected to be closed for several hours.

