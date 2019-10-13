Loading articles...

11 hurt after car crashes into hayride in northern Illinois

LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A northern Illinois woman has been ticketed for driving her car into a hayride wagon carrying 14 adult passengers, injuring 11 of them.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department says a car driven by 22-year-old Kaitlin Minick of DeKalb slammed into the rear of the wagon being towed by a tractor. The accident occurred Saturday in Little Rock Township, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometres) west of Chicago.

Authorities say she was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek says many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Three of the wagon passengers were hospitalized in serious condition. Their conditions were unavailable Sunday.

Fire officials say Minick’s vehicle flipped over in the crash. She was treated at the scene.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
- CLEARED -
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:30 PM
Frost advisories have now been issued for tonight from Caledon, Orangeville, Shelburne through to Goderich @680NEWS
Latest Weather
Read more